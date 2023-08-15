New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,658 shares in the company, valued at $147,506,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

