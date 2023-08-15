New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

