NewtekOne, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NewtekOne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $442.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth $25,934,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

