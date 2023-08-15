NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.48.

NYSE NEX opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,908,000 after purchasing an additional 259,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

