NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) vs. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Head-To-Head Comparison

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NH Hotel Group and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NH Hotel Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hyatt Hotels 0 4 6 0 2.60

Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $124.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than NH Hotel Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels $6.51 billion 1.89 $455.00 million $4.10 28.57

This table compares NH Hotel Group and Hyatt Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than NH Hotel Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of NH Hotel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NH Hotel Group and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels 6.88% 13.30% 3.87%

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats NH Hotel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group, S.A. operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, S.A. and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, S.A. in June 2014. The company was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. NH Hotel Group, S.A. is a subsidiary of MHG Continental Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. The company primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

