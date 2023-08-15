NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.31.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NIO
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.