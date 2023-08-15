Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 20,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

