Northland Capmk Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hyliion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 198,864 shares during the period. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.