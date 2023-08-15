Northland Capmk Weighs in on Inspirato Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Inspirato in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.90 to $2.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Stock Down 9.1 %

Inspirato stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspirato by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inspirato by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspirato

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,553,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,780.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 570,428 shares of company stock valued at $577,584 in the last three months. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Stories

