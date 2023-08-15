NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,216,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 5,083,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWHUF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

