NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

