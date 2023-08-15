Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.