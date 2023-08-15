Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

