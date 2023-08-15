NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 324.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,158.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6,184.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5,735.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,893,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

