Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,673,593 shares of company stock worth $271,964,864 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

