Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $87.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 809,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 328,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

