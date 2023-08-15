OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of OMRON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OMRON during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. OMRON has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

About OMRON

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.