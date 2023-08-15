OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $3.42 on Monday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

