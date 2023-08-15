Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Short Interest Update

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oncology Pharma Stock Down 22.2 %
Shares of ONPH stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Oncology Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.
Oncology Pharma Company Profile
