Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.37 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

