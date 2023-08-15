ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after acquiring an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

