Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Onex Stock Performance

Onex stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Several analysts have commented on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

