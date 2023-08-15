Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Opera by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 1,359,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 249.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 340,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Opera by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of OPRA opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.05. Opera has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.72%.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

