O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $9.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.98. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $945.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $936.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $892.94. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

