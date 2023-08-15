O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $9.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.98. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

Shares of ORLY opened at $945.15 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $936.38 and its 200-day moving average is $892.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

