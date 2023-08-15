Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ORE

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70.

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.