Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ORE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
