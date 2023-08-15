Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.41% of Orion worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Orion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Orion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Orion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Orion by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of Orion stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Orion had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

