Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

OXLCM opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

