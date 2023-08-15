Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PTN opened at $2.81 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

