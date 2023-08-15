Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Paramount Global worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

