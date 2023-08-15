Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.11.

Get Parsons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Parsons

Parsons Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parsons has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.