Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

