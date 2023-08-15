Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

