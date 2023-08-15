PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PDF Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $35.71 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

