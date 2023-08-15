PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

