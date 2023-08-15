PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
