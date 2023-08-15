Pentair plc Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

PNR stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after acquiring an additional 446,327 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after acquiring an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

