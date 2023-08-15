PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PG&E in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

