Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Argus

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $1,094,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

