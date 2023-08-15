Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 4,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

