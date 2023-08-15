Pi Financial Trims Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Target Price to C$16.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on LCFS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
