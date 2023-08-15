Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06.

PLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

