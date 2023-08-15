Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNW opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

