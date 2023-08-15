Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 3,839,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,471.6 days.
Pirelli & C. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Pirelli & C. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $5.57.
Pirelli & C. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pirelli & C.
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.