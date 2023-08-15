Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.29 on Monday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Plug Power by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 323,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.