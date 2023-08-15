PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

PMVP opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.98. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

