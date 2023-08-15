Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWCDF

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $28.66 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.