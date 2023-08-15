PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,483,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,224,000 after acquiring an additional 367,625 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in PPL by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in PPL by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.