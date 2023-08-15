Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.12. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

