ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ProtoKinetix stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

