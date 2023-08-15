PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
